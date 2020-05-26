Arizona has 222 new coronavirus cases; death toll up to 807

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 222 additional COVID-19 cases and one more known death as of Tuesday.

There are now 16,783 cases and 807 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 273,070 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6% have come back positive, continuing a downward trend.

Deaths:

The state says that 633 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 36

45 - 54 years of age: 41

55- 64 years of age: 95

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 8,448

Pima: 2,075

Pinal: 766

Santa Cruz: 187

Cochise: 64

Yuma: 717

La Paz: 51

Mohave: 329

Yavapai: 291

Coconino: 1,041

Navajo: 1,550

Gila: 24

Graham: 23

Greenlee: 3

Apache: 1,214

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.