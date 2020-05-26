 Skip to Content

Arizona has 222 new coronavirus cases; death toll up to 807

9:08 am Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 222 additional COVID-19 cases and one more known death as of Tuesday.

There are now 16,783 cases and 807 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 273,070 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6% have come back positive, continuing a downward trend. 

Deaths:

The state says that 633 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

  • 20 - 44 years of age: 36
  • 45 - 54 years of age: 41
  • 55- 64 years of age: 95
  • <20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 8,448
  • Pima: 2,075
  • Pinal: 766
  • Santa Cruz: 187
  • Cochise: 64
  • Yuma: 717
  • La Paz: 51
  • Mohave: 329
  • Yavapai: 291
  • Coconino: 1,041
  • Navajo: 1,550
  • Gila: 24
  • Graham: 23
  • Greenlee: 3
  • Apache: 1,214

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

