Arizona has 222 new coronavirus cases; death toll up to 807
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 222 additional COVID-19 cases and one more known death as of Tuesday.
There are now 16,783 cases and 807 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
According to the state's data dashboard, 273,070 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6% have come back positive, continuing a downward trend.
Deaths:
The state says that 633 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.
Deaths by age group:
- 20 - 44 years of age: 36
- 45 - 54 years of age: 41
- 55- 64 years of age: 95
- <20 years of age: 2
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 8,448
- Pima: 2,075
- Pinal: 766
- Santa Cruz: 187
- Cochise: 64
- Yuma: 717
- La Paz: 51
- Mohave: 329
- Yavapai: 291
- Coconino: 1,041
- Navajo: 1,550
- Gila: 24
- Graham: 23
- Greenlee: 3
- Apache: 1,214
