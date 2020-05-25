Wheelchair-bound woman fatally struck by vehicle in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle that collided with a wheelchair-bound pedestrian.

They say the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the woman in the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene by Chandler Fire Department paramedics.

She has been identified as 41-year-old Rosario Ortiz.

The name of the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash wasn’t immediately released.

Police say investigators have determined that neither speed, impairment nor distraction were contributing factors in the accident.