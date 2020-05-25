Virginia one-year-old spreads joy online

A one-year-old in Virginia is cooking up a worldwide fan base thanks to his skills in the kitchen.

Meet chef Kobe.

His joy for cooking has earned him more than a million followers on social media.

His fan list includes celebrities like famous chef and TV show host Rachel Ray.

Fame isn't going to his adorable head and neither is all that camera time.

His parents say Kobe really enjoys the attention.

Kyle wian/kobe`s dad: "I think he's started to get the gist of what the camera is,” said Kyle Wian, Kobe’s dad. “He's definitely performing. He loves watching himself."

Kobe's parents say they got the idea after they started recording videos of Kobe trying new foods to share with family and friends.