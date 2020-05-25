Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has a new pitch to voters for this fall.

He's asking them to trust him when it comes to an economic recovery.

The coronoavirus pandemic has put more than 38 million people out of work in the United States, and Trump is increasingly talking up a future recovery that probably won’t materialize until after the November election.

His argument to voters for another term in office asks them to look past the pain being felt across the country and to look ahead toward the promise of an economic comeback in 2021.

And he speaks of “a transition to greatness.”