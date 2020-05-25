Mobile home blaze under control after BBQ grill catches fire in Marana

TUCSON - A blaze with heavy fire conditions has been controlled in reference to the fire that ignited near a mobile home in Marana Monday afternoon.

According to Avra Valley Fire District, crews responded to the area near the 11800 block Paseo Anastasia near Anway Road and El Camino De Tres Arroyos at around 2 p.m. after a barbeque grill outside on the back porch of the mobile home caught fire.

Officials said the fire was controlled in 20 minutes, resulting in no injuries.

AVFD said the fire fighters were able to stop the blaze for fully extending throughout the mobile home.

Fire officials said residents should not leave barbecue grills unattended when cooking. Grill users should also keep a fire extinguisher nearby the grill and know how to operate it.