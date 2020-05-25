DC: Retired Marine stands for 24 hours to raise awareness on suicide

Washington, DC - On a concrete median, at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street Northwest stands retired Marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers.

"It's a very emotional time, very emotional," said Lorraine, Chamber's wife.

Lorraine says her husband began the Memorial Day weekend tradition in 2002.

Saluting thousands of rolling thunder motorcyclists for hours on end.

This year, however, the 45-year-old San Diego county resident plans to stand for 24 hours straight all to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Chambers handpicked a music playlist for motivation. After all, he's abstaining from water, food and bathroom breaks.

"Health, relationships, financial, those are the biggest things that contribute to suicide," said Sabrina Barella.

Barella helps run chambers' charity, fittingly named "the saluting marine cares."

It pays for veteran medical bills left uncovered by the VA.

"None of us take a salary with the charity, so everything goes to veterans."

Although thousands have streamed chambers feat online.

"I've never seen a man with so much endurance."

Robert Hall rode his shiny, blue motorcycle up from Fredericksburg to see it in person.

"I've known people who’ve served in Vietnam and even when they come back, they sometimes don’t come back."

"This is something that he needs to do every year and I support him for it. No matter what it takes, we get out here."