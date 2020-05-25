 Skip to Content

Arizona DPS fatally shoot 28-year-old near Phoenix

2:39 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
adot shooting
ADOT via 12 News

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Department of Public safety trooper fatally shot a 28-year-old man on a Phoenix freeway early on Monday.

Phoenix police, which are investigating the shooting, said the trooper encountered the man passed out in a parked car that was partially blocking traffic on the freeway.

The trooper tried to contact the driver, and a struggle ensued. The trooper shot the man, who has not been identified. He died later at a hospital. The trooper also has not been identified but is a 54-year-old man with 15 years of service. He was uninjured. An investigation is ongoing. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film