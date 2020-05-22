TPD identify 28-year-old victim of homicide on Oracle Rd, Glenn St

TUCSON - The 28-year-old found dead with obvious signs of trauma Thursday was identified by Tucson Police Department Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, Monique Leon was found with obvious signs of trauma in an apartment at 2650 N. Oracle Rd. near Glenn Street following a report of an unresponsive woman that came in at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said Leon's live-in boyfriend reported the incident.

Police said the young children of Leon, who was pronounced dead at the scene, were inside the home when she was found.

The children were uninjured in the incident.

TPD said at this time, there is no signs of forced entry into the home. No arrests have been made at this time.

Despite this, a homicide investigation in underway.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.