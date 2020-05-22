 Skip to Content

TPD identify 28-year-old victim of homicide on Oracle Rd, Glenn St

2:51 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - The 28-year-old found dead with obvious signs of trauma Thursday was identified by Tucson Police Department Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, Monique Leon was found with obvious signs of trauma in an apartment at 2650 N. Oracle Rd. near Glenn Street following a report of an unresponsive woman that came in at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said Leon's live-in boyfriend reported the incident.

Police said the young children of Leon, who was pronounced dead at the scene, were inside the home when she was found.

The children were uninjured in the incident.

TPD said at this time, there is no signs of forced entry into the home. No arrests have been made at this time.

Despite this, a homicide investigation in underway.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film