PHOTOS: Winners of Arizona Highway’s 2020 photo contest
Arizona's scenic beauty: the Milky Way arching over Monument Valley.
It took John Vermette a day of scouting, astronomical knowledge and a compass to take the perfect shot.
Vermette is the grand-prize winner of Arizona Highway's 2020 photography contest. His photo was among 3,950 entries for the 12th annual contest.
Joe Neely took second place with a photo featuring two bees sleeping in a flower along US 60 near Globe.
Michael Wilson took third place. This photo shows a small waterfall amid Sedona's sandstone after a winter storm.
The photos will be featured in the magazine's September 2020 issue.
The grand prize photographer won an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners received prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250.
Arizona Department of Transportation publishes Arizona Highways.