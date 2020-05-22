PHOTOS: Winners of Arizona Highway’s 2020 photo contest

Arizona's scenic beauty: the Milky Way arching over Monument Valley.

It took John Vermette a day of scouting, astronomical knowledge and a compass to take the perfect shot.

Vermette is the grand-prize winner of Arizona Highway's 2020 photography contest. His photo was among 3,950 entries for the 12th annual contest.

Joe Neely took second place with a photo featuring two bees sleeping in a flower along US 60 near Globe.

Two bees sleeping in a flower, US 60 near Globe, AZ. Joe Neely via Arizona Highways

Michael Wilson took third place. This photo shows a small waterfall amid Sedona's sandstone after a winter storm.

Slender, Near Sedona, Hiking around in the snow during a light rain looking for small waterfalls that are plentiful in the red rocks. Was happy to find this lovely one. Caption from January 17, 2020 Photo of the Day: A small waterfall appears amid Sedona’s sandstone after a winter storm. Photo by Michael Wilson via Arizona Highways

The photos will be featured in the magazine's September 2020 issue.

The grand prize photographer won an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners received prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250.

Arizona Department of Transportation publishes Arizona Highways.