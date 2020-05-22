 Skip to Content

Man dead after hit-and-run crash near Irvington Rd, Cardinal

5:24 am Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Newsletter, Top Stories, Traffic
Irvington west of Cardinal
Deputy presence at Irvington Road west of Cardinal on Friday, May 22, 2020.

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday morning.

PCSD says a man was hit by a vehicle near Irvington Road and Cardinal Avenue just after 1 a.m.

The suspect vehicle has yet to be identified.

East and westbound Irvington Road are closed at Cardinal Avenue. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film