Man dead after hit-and-run crash near Irvington Rd, Cardinal

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday morning.

PCSD says a man was hit by a vehicle near Irvington Road and Cardinal Avenue just after 1 a.m.

The suspect vehicle has yet to be identified.

East and westbound Irvington Road are closed at Cardinal Avenue. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.