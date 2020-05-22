No More Fines: Pima County Library introduces auto-renew system

TUCSON - Still got that copy of "Salty Dog" of the Adventures of Wishbone series that you checked out from Pima County Public Library back in the fourth grade?

Well, lucky for you, you can bring that timeless book back to its rightful place without receiving a crazy fine.

Pima County Public Library announced Friday that all its libraries are going fine-free.

According to library officials, library card holders will have their overdue fines on their accounts cleared on July 1.

In addition, the library is introducing an auto-renew system which will allow patrons to have their books automatically renewed up to four times.

The auto-renew system will not apply to books that have a hold on them.

According to the library, patrons will still be responsible for returning the books.

Books that are overdue by 30 days will be considered lost and that book borrower will be billed for the lost item. If the item is returned, the bill will be waived, officials say.

The library said items that are valued at more than $50 will be referred to a collection agency and an additional $10 fee will be added to your account.

For more information, visit library.pima.gov.