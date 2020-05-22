More than 290 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in AZ reported Friday
PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 12 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The statewide death toll is 775.
Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
State health officials also logged 293 new cases. There are now 15,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the state's data dashboard, 245,486 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.7 percent tested positive. Something worth noting, there continues to be a drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive.
Deaths:
According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 608 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.
- 31 between 20 - 44 years of age
- 40 between 45 - 54 years of age
- 94 between 55 - 64 years of age
- 2 younger than 20 years of age
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 7,950
- Pima: 1,974
- Pinal: 749
- Santa Cruz: 131
- Cochise: 56
- Yuma: 492
- La Paz: 48
- Mohave: 288
- Yavapai: 284
- Coconino: 979
- Navajo: 1,470
- Gila: 24
- Graham: 21
- Greenlee: 3
- Apache: 1,139
