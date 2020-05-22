 Skip to Content

More than 290 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in AZ reported Friday

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 12 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The statewide death toll is 775.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

State health officials also logged 293 new cases. There are now 15,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the state's data dashboard, 245,486 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.7 percent tested positive. Something worth noting, there continues to be a drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive.

Deaths:

According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 608 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.

  • 31 between 20 - 44 years of age
  • 40 between 45 - 54 years of age
  • 94 between 55 - 64 years of age
  • 2 younger than 20 years of age

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 7,950
  • Pima: 1,974
  • Pinal: 749
  • Santa Cruz: 131
  • Cochise: 56
  • Yuma: 492
  • La Paz: 48
  • Mohave: 288
  • Yavapai: 284
  • Coconino: 979
  • Navajo: 1,470
  • Gila: 24
  • Graham: 21
  • Greenlee: 3
  • Apache: 1,139

