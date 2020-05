SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - Jerry Sloan died Friday at 78 and was mounred across the NBA.

Commissioner Adam Silver called Sloan among the NBA’s "most respected and admired legends.”

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Sloan ”possessed a humor, often disguised, and had a heart as big as the prairie.”

Former NBA guard Baron Davis put it simply: “We lost a great one.”