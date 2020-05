Dave & Buster's Tucson is now open.

The restaurant says they implemented safety precautions and a community give back program to help frontline responders.

A full list of the safety measures and First Responder program can be found at http://www.daveandbusters.com/

They are also offering a $10 Power Card to all frontline workers. A valid identification is required.

Dave & Buster's is located at 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.