Crews mopping up Busch Fire in Mt. Lemmon
MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. - Crews are mopping up after a wildfire burning on Mount Lemmon Friday morning.
On Thursday, Mount Lemmon Fire Department and the U. S. Forest Service responded to the scene near Marshall Saddle, which is about one mile from Summerhaven.
The Busch Fire is estimated to be three to five acres.
Visitors are reminded of the Stage II fire restrictions, which include:
- no smoking
- no charcoal grills
- wood burning stoves
- recreational shooting
For more details, visit https://go.usa.gov/xUyCb.