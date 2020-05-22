Crews mopping up Busch Fire in Mt. Lemmon

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. - Crews are mopping up after a wildfire burning on Mount Lemmon Friday morning.

On Thursday, Mount Lemmon Fire Department and the U. S. Forest Service responded to the scene near Marshall Saddle, which is about one mile from Summerhaven.

The Busch Fire is estimated to be three to five acres.

Firefighters got around the Busch Fire last night. Plan for today is to strengthen containment lines and “mop up,” which... Posted by The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest on Friday, May 22, 2020

Visitors are reminded of the Stage II fire restrictions, which include:

no smoking

no charcoal grills

wood burning stoves

recreational shooting

For more details, visit https://go.usa.gov/xUyCb.