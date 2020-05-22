Crayola launches ‘Colors of the World’ crayons to match skin tones

Crayola has launched a new product aimed at cultivating a more inclusive world for children.

The company released a new line of crayons designed to represent over 40 global skin tones.

Crayola says it hopes its 'colors of the world' collection will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance among children.

We are excited to introduce our new line of crayons, Colors of the World, available now for pre-order, https://t.co/CwVRto7sOl! 👦🏿👩🏻👦🏽👦🏾👩🏼👩🏾👦🏼👩🏽👦🏻👩🏿

With the Colors of the World, we hope to cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures & ethnicities. pic.twitter.com/0ooKitRwz7 — Crayola (@Crayola) May 21, 2020

The collection comes in exclusive 32 or 24-count boxes. They are available at Walmart stores.

You can also pre-order the crayons on Walmart's website.