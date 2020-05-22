18-year-old arrested for Sierra Vista drive-by shooting that nearly injured child playing in bedroom

TUCSON - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to May 15's drive-by shooting in Sierra Vista.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, Joseph Ahrens was taken into custody Thursday in reference to the drive-by shooting that occurred at Sierra Grande Mobile Home, located near the intersection of Seventh Street and Busby Road, at around 9 p.m. May 15.

Police said two trailers were penetrated by bullets in connection to the incident. SVPD said a bullet also nearly struck a child playing in a bedroom.

After sharing surveillance video of the two vehicles involved on May 19, the public shared evidence that led to the arrest of Ahrens.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance in getting the word out and providing information that led to this arrest,” said SVPD Cpl. Joshua Nicola.

The 18-year-old was booked into Cochise County Jail on "10 counts of drive-by shooting, five counts of discharging a firearm at a structure, 10 counts of discharging a firearm into the city limits, one count of misconduct involving a weapon, one count of possessing marijuana for sale, one count of criminal damage, one count of tampering with evidence, three counts of attempted homicide, nine counts of endangerment and two counts of disorderly conduct."

SVPD said Ahrens is being held without bond.