Victoria’s Secret is closing a quarter of its stores

Victoria's Secret will permanently close 251 of its stores in the United States.

Parent company L-Brands made the announcement Wednesday.

Victoria's Secret currently has just over a thousand locations in the U.S. and Canada.

L-Brands also plans to close 51 of its Bath and Body Works stores.

The closures will take place over the next several months.

Almost all of Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works locations have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Total company sales fell 37 percent in the quarter that ended May 2.