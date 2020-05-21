Suspect held in Arizona shopping area shooting; 3 injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say one person is in critical condition and two others were injured in a shooting near a popular shopping and entertainment district west of Phoenix.

A Glendale police spokeswoman said Wednesday that the suspect was taken into custody safely.

In regards to last nights #ActiveShooter #Westgate area we have a total of 3 reported gunshot victims. 1 is in critical condition, 1 was transported with non life threatening injury, & 3rd was non life threatening injury and was not taken to a hospital. Only shooter in custody. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

She says the most seriously injured person was taken to a hospital, while the other two were expected to survive their injuries.

Gov. Doug Ducey says he’s monitoring the situation and “the state stands ready to support.”

The Westgate shopping center is part of a complex that includes arenas for Cardinals football and Coyotes hockey.

It was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.