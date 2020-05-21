 Skip to Content

President Trump visits Ford Motor plant in Michigan maskless

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Pandemic politics have shadowed President Donald Trump’s trip to Michigan.

On Thursday, he toured a Ford Motor plant that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for the COVID-19 epidemic.

But Trump and officials from the electoral battleground state were clashing in the meantime over federal aid, mail-in ballots and face masks. As usual, he refused to wear a protective mask, though Ford requires them and its officials wore them for the tour.

The visit to Ypsilanti, outside Detroit, came a day after Trump criticized top state leaders and threatened to withhold federal funding over the state's mail-in balloting effort. The White House didn't invite Michigan's Democratic governor.

