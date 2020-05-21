Police investigate homicide on Tucson’s north side

TUCSON - Police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon that occurred on Tucson's north side.

Tucson police and fire departments responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at an apartment on 2650 N. Oracle Road at 9 a.m.

Police say they found a woman in her late 20s deceased with obvious signs of trauma. Officials said the woman's boyfriend called in the incident.

At this moment, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.