Police ID suspect in metro Phoenix shooting that injured 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb have identified a 20-year-old man as the suspect in a shooting at a recently reopened shopping and entertainment district that left three people injured, one them critically.

Police said Thursday 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. was detained after the shooting Wednesday evening but authorities did not comment on a possible motive.

The area of the Westgate Entertainment District where the shooting happened was humming with activity after it was closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The area includes the stadium for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and an arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.