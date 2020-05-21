OVPD: Dark sorcerers wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of Magic the Gathering cards

TUCSON - Oro Valley Police Department hopes to cast Sorcerous Spyglass in order to reveal the identity of serial thieves wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Magic the Gathering trading from multiple stores around the area.

According to OVPD, the suspects recently stole several packages of Magic the Gathering trading cards from the Walmart located at 2150 E. Tangerine Rd. near Oracle Road.

Need your help IDing these serial thieves who entered OV Walmart then stole several packages of Magic the Gathering Cards (I had to google it too). They have stolen from multiple stores & took thousands of $ worth of cards. please call 229-4900. #MTG #MagicTheGame #Bookmans pic.twitter.com/IDY3MZx4Hz — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 21, 2020

Police said they previously stole cards from multiple stores, totaling in thousands of dollars worth stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-229-4900.