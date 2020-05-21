 Skip to Content

OVPD: Dark sorcerers wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of Magic the Gathering cards

12:07 pm Breaking News, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - Oro Valley Police Department hopes to cast Sorcerous Spyglass in order to reveal the identity of serial thieves wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Magic the Gathering trading from multiple stores around the area.

According to OVPD, the suspects recently stole several packages of Magic the Gathering trading cards from the Walmart located at 2150 E. Tangerine Rd. near Oracle Road.

Police said they previously stole cards from multiple stores, totaling in thousands of dollars worth stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-229-4900.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

