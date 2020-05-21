Number of layoffs related to COVID-19 crisis reaches 39 million in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says the number of Americans out of work since the coronavirus crisis struck two months ago has climbed to nearly 39 million.

The figure reported Thursday comes even as states gradually reopen their economies and put people back into jobs. More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the outbreak that triggered coast-to-coast business shutdowns and brought the economy to its knees.

European countries also have seen heavy job losses, but robust government safety-net programs are subsidizing the wages of millions of workers and keeping them on the payroll.