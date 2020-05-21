Ex Houston cop expected to have 91 drug convictions dismissed

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they expect to dismiss at least 91 more drug convictions tied to an indicted former Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a deadly drug raid.

Thursday's announcement comes after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office had said in February it would dismiss 73 cases connected to ex-officer Gerald Goines.

His work with the Houston Police Department’s narcotics unit has come under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and his wife, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas, were killed.

Nicole DeBorde, Goines’ attorney, is accusing Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg of using the ex-officer’s case for political gain.