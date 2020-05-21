Arizona COVID-19 cases surpass 15,300

Arizona COVID-19 cases surpass 15,300New
PHOENIX - Arizona logged 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the state's data dashboard.
There are now 15,315 confirmed cases of the virus.
Health officials reported 16 more COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 763.
Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
According to the state's data dashboard, 237,417 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.8 percent tested positive. Something worth noting, there continues to be a drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive.
Deaths:
According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 602 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.
- 28 between 20 - 44 years of age
- 38 between 45 - 54 years of age
- 93 between 55 - 64 years of age
- 2 younger than 20 years of age
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 7,835
- Pima: 1,944
- Pinal: 732
- Santa Cruz: 123
- Cochise: 51
- Yuma: 475
- La Paz: 45
- Mohave: 277
- Yavapai: 273
- Coconino: 972
- Navajo: 1,421
- Gila: 22
- Graham: 21
- Greenlee: 3
- Apache: 1,121
Other updates:
On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey told Arizonans that businesses may continue to open up while maintaining social distancing.
In addition, Dr. Cara Christ said every employee at skilled nursing and long-term facilities will the personal protective equipment needed.
