Arizona COVID-19 cases surpass 15,300

PHOENIX - Arizona logged 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the state's data dashboard.

There are now 15,315 confirmed cases of the virus.

Health officials reported 16 more COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 763.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 237,417 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.8 percent tested positive. Something worth noting, there continues to be a drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive.

Deaths:

According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 602 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.

28 between 20 - 44 years of age

38 between 45 - 54 years of age

93 between 55 - 64 years of age

2 younger than 20 years of age

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 7,835

Pima: 1,944

Pinal: 732

Santa Cruz: 123

Cochise: 51

Yuma: 475

La Paz: 45

Mohave: 277

Yavapai: 273

Coconino: 972

Navajo: 1,421

Gila: 22

Graham: 21

Greenlee: 3

Apache: 1,121

Other updates:

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey told Arizonans that businesses may continue to open up while maintaining social distancing.

In addition, Dr. Cara Christ said every employee at skilled nursing and long-term facilities will the personal protective equipment needed.

