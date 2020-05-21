 Skip to Content

Arizona COVID-19 cases surpass 15,300

PHOENIX - Arizona logged 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the state's data dashboard.

There are now 15,315 confirmed cases of the virus.

Health officials reported 16 more COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 763.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 237,417 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.8 percent tested positive. Something worth noting, there continues to be a drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive.

Deaths:

According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 602 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.

  • 28 between 20 - 44 years of age
  • 38 between 45 - 54 years of age
  • 93 between 55 - 64 years of age
  • 2 younger than 20 years of age

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 7,835
  • Pima: 1,944
  • Pinal: 732
  • Santa Cruz: 123
  • Cochise: 51
  • Yuma: 475
  • La Paz: 45
  • Mohave: 277
  • Yavapai: 273
  • Coconino: 972
  • Navajo: 1,421
  • Gila: 22
  • Graham: 21
  • Greenlee: 3
  • Apache: 1,121

Other updates:

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey told Arizonans that businesses may continue to open up while maintaining social distancing.

In addition, Dr. Cara Christ said every employee at skilled nursing and long-term facilities will the personal protective equipment needed.

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

