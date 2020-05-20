Tucson mourns passing of beloved pediatrician, Dr. George Hobeich

TUCSON - The Tucson community is mourning the loss of a beloved pediatrician after the family of Dr. George Hobeich announced his passing on Wednesday.

According to the family, Dr. George Hobeich passed away last Thursday at the age of 62 after serving the city of Tucson as a pediatrition for more than 30 years.

Throughout his prestigious career, Hobiech won multiple awards, including "The Patient's Choice Award" and working as a clinic professor of pediatrics at Mid Western University.

According to his family, Hobiech is survived by his wife of more than 35 years, his daughter and son.

To our Tucson Community, patients, colleagues, friends and loved ones who have reached out to us in this time of sorrow, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your overwhelming love and prayers, through every form of communication, will always be held close to our hearts. Please know, that no gesture has gone unnoticed. The memories each one of you have shared, has truly been a source of comfort during this extremely painful and difficult time. It is important to us, the Hobeich Family, that we honor George in the manner that he deserves. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions in our community, we are unable to extend any services at this time. We hope that later this summer or early this fall, we will be able to announce a date for all to join us in a Memorial honoring George’s legacy. At this time, please help us honor George’s life by driving by the Hobeich Medical Plaza on Friday, May 29th, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in tribute to his remarkable life. He will be forever loved. Valerie Menke, member of the Hobiech family

May 29's drive-thru tribute will be held in the parking lot of the facility located at 6600 N. Oracle Rd. near Orange Grove Road.