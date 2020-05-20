Three winning Mega Million tickets sold in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Five winning $10,000 Mega Millions tickets - including three in the Tucson area - were chosen from Tuesday's drawing, Arizona State Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

According to ASL, two winning tickets were purchased at the Circle K located at 3651 S. Highway 92 in Sierra Vista. Another $10,000 ticket was also bought at Tucson Circle K located at 1395 W. Miracle Mile near Flowing Wells Road.

The winning numbers of Tuesday's drawing were 8, 19, 25, 36, 66 with Mega Ball number 9. Officials say the winning tickets matched four out of the five numbers with the Mega Ball.

The other two tickets were purchased at Mobil Mart at 1395 W. Main St. in Quartzsite and Circle K at 6002 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix.