TFD: Second structure fire reported on the south side

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department is working a fire on the south side after the department received multiple reports Wednesday afternoon.

According to TFD, the fire is burning a structure in the 2500 block of South Sixth Avenue near 35th Street.

#TucsonFire units are responding to the 2500 block of S. 6th Ave. for calls of a structure fire 🔥 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 21, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, TFD controlled a blaze a block away. That fire was also burning a structure, later identified to be a shed.

SHED FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire responded alongside #SouthTucsonFire to extinguish a shed fire on an abandoned property just west of 6th Ave. and 36th St. #TFD pic.twitter.com/XY7lg6buso — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 20, 2020

It is unclear if these two fires are related.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.