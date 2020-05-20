TFD: Second structure fire reported on the south side

TFD: Second structure fire reported on the south sideNew
TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department is working a fire on the south side after the department received multiple reports Wednesday afternoon.
According to TFD, the fire is burning a structure in the 2500 block of South Sixth Avenue near 35th Street.
Earlier Wednesday, TFD controlled a blaze a block away. That fire was also burning a structure, later identified to be a shed.
It is unclear if these two fires are related.
