 Skip to Content

TFD: Second structure fire reported on the south side

New
5:22 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department is working a fire on the south side after the department received multiple reports Wednesday afternoon.

According to TFD, the fire is burning a structure in the 2500 block of South Sixth Avenue near 35th Street.

Earlier Wednesday, TFD controlled a blaze a block away. That fire was also burning a structure, later identified to be a shed.

It is unclear if these two fires are related.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film