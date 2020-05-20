Old Tucson to reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Old Tucson to reopen for Memorial Day WeekendUpdated
TUCSON - Old Tucson plans to reopen for Memorial Day Weekend.
The entertainment venue will have limited opening May 22 to May 25, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
However, things will be different for visitors. Old Tucson is implementing seven major changes.
- The 30-acre outdoor park has restricted the maximum capacity to 300 for this limited reopening.
- A few of Old Tucson’s buildings and attractions have been closed to the public. These buildings and attractions presented challenges to meeting CDC social distancing and sanitation guidelines
- Buildings and attractions that are open have limits as to the number of occupants or participants that provide for social distance to be maintained
- Entertainment Performances and Food Service HAVE been moved outside
- Social distancing is established throughout the park. Signs are placed throughout the park and staff will remind guests
- Staff working at Old Tucson have been through a health questionnaire, received COVID-19 training and will wear masks and gloves in the park
- Guests are NOT required to wear masks at Old Tucson, but are encouraged to bring their own PPE and be considerate of other guests.
For more information about Tucson Old's COVID-19 response, click HERE.