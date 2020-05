LIST: Early voting sites in Pima County

TUCSON - Early voting in Pima County is underway.

Here's the list of voting sites and schedules.

Voters may cast their ballots at three sites from July 8 to July 31.

Recorder's Main Office, 240 N. Stone Ave: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. * Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. *

Recorder's East Side Annex, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd, Suite D: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. * Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. *

Recorder's Ballot Processing Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. * Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. *

Sites open from July 27 to July 31.

Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Building, 3500 W. River Rd: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

Woods Library, 3455 N. First Ave: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

Wheeler Taft Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Rd: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *No Emergency Voting*

Kirk- Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Rd: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

The Good Shepherd UCC, 17750 S. La Canada, Sahuarita/ Green Valley: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

TOKA Community Building, 51 Baboquivari Circle, Sells: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. *Emergency voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.*

Salazar - Ajo Library (Ajo residents only), 33 Plaza St: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. *No emergency voting*