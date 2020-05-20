Joe Biden: Those ‘tasked with enforcing the law are abusing their powers’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is warning that those “tasked with enforcing the law are abusing their powers,” offering a measured critique of the Trump administration the day after he declined to respond to President Donald Trump’s attacks directly.

Biden urged Columbia University Law School graduates on Wednesday to “trust in self-governance. Because right now, it’s under attack.”

On Tuesday night, he said he wouldn't “get down in the mud” with Trump and his allies to respond to their attacks.

Trump and other Republicans have been pushing conspiracy theories and allegations of improper behavior during the Obama administration in recent weeks to attack Biden and raise questions about his presidential campaign.