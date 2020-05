TUCSON - El Rio Health is distributing eegee's gift cards to patients in need.

Real estate developer Bourn Companies and eegee's made a $2,000 donation to make this possible.

The gift cards will be available at all El Rio locations.

El Rio Health is the largest provider of medical and dental services for the uninsured and Medicaid populations in Pima County.

For more information, visit www.elrio.org.