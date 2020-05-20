Downtown Tucson to hold 8th round of Gift Card Incentive Program

Downtown Tucson to hold 8th round of Gift Card Incentive ProgramNew
Holualoa Companies is sponsoring another round of the Gift Card Incentive Program.
Round 8 goes live Friday at noon.
How it works?
People buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. That $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor.
Previous sponsors include the Downtown Tucson Partnership, Rio Nuevo (2 rounds), HSL Properties (2 Rounds), and Bourn Companies, Downtown Tucson Apartments and Presidio Tucson.
Downtown businesses expect to infuse about $280,000 after the eighth round.
Downtown Tucson Partnership says businesses rely on this program to stay afloat.
Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.