Downtown Tucson to hold 8th round of Gift Card Incentive Program

Holualoa Companies is sponsoring another round of the Gift Card Incentive Program.

Round 8 goes live Friday at noon.

How it works?

People buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. That $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor.

Previous sponsors include the Downtown Tucson Partnership, Rio Nuevo (2 rounds), HSL Properties (2 Rounds), and Bourn Companies, Downtown Tucson Apartments and Presidio Tucson.

Downtown businesses expect to infuse about $280,000 after the eighth round.

Downtown Tucson Partnership says businesses rely on this program to stay afloat.

Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.