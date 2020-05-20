 Skip to Content

Downtown Tucson to hold 8th round of Gift Card Incentive Program

New
11:22 am Local News, News, Top Stories
Tucson, Arizona skyline
SD Dirk / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 License Link
Tucson, Arizona skyline

Holualoa Companies is sponsoring another round of the Gift Card Incentive Program.

Round 8 goes live Friday at noon.

How it works?

People buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. That $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor.

Previous sponsors include the Downtown Tucson Partnership, Rio Nuevo (2 rounds), HSL Properties (2 Rounds), and Bourn Companies, Downtown Tucson Apartments and Presidio Tucson.

Downtown businesses expect to infuse about $280,000 after the eighth round.

Downtown Tucson Partnership says businesses rely on this program to stay afloat.

Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film