Crews battle vacant house fire on Tucson’s westside

TUCSON - Officials are investigating a vacant house fire that sparked early Wednesday morning on Tucson's westside.

Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire Distric responded to a home near Stone Avenue and Ft. Lowell Road at 12:38 a.m.

An empty swimming pool in the backyard of the home was identified as a

potential fall hazard to all fire crews working to extinguish the flames, officials say.

Tucson Fire Department

The fire was under control in 12 minutes.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Safety Message from TFD:

As we enter into summer, swimming pools will again become a favorite family gathering spot. Arizona requires your

pool to be surrounded by an approved barrier. These simple barriers protect children, pets, and even firefighters!

Contact a licensed pool builder or your local city or county government to make sure your barrier complies with the law.