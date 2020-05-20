Arizona logs 14,897 coronavirus cases, 747 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 43 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The statewide death toll is now 747.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

State health officials also logged 331 new cases, bringing the total to 14,897. The data includes people who have recovered from the virus.

According to the state's data dashboard, 227,099 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.8 percent tested positive. Something worth noting, there continues to be a drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive.

Deaths:

According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 593 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.

28 between 20 - 44 years of age

37 between 45 - 54 years of age

87 between 55 - 64 years of age

2 younger than 20 years of age

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 7,644

Pima: 1,903

Pinal: 724

Santa Cruz: 102

Cochise: 46

Yuma: 450

La Paz: 40

Mohave: 267

Yavapai: 273

Coconino: 961

Navajo: 1,361

Gila: 22

Graham: 21

Greenlee: 3

Apache: 1,080

