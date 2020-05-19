VIDEO: Moths invade New Mexico animal sanctuary

(KOB/NBC News) A New Mexico animal sanctuary recently had tens of thousands of unexpected guests.

A huge moth swarm blanketed buildings at the Santuario De Karuna in Tijeras.

Tamara Hubbard says she couldn't believe her eyes when she encountered the swarm.

“I heard one of the pigs, Brixen, in severe distress about 9:30 or 10 at night,” she said. “I came out of the house and noticed the light was on. I must have inadvertently bumped it cause I don’t know. I couldn’t count them, a million moths. They scared him he was squealing and running. It was so bad the inside of his house is painted white, so with the light on it you could not see white the walls were moving and I just had a colossal meltdown.”

Brixen is doing much better now.

Hubbard said to mitigate the situation, they turned the light off.

