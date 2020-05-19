Tucson VA begins limited reintroduction of services

Tucson VA begins limited reintroduction of servicesNew
TUCSON - The Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System (SAVAHCS) has started a gradual reopening of its campus.
This is for non-urgent in-person appointments and elective procedures.
Tucson VA says initial scheduling will be limited. Virtual care will still be offered.
Virtual care options include:
- Telephone or Video Appointments – To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
- Prescription Refills – Veterans may request prescription refills, order, and have medications mailed to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill or call 1-800-470-8262 and press 1.
- Secure Messaging – With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans may send online secure messages to their VA health care team to ask non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov
SAVAHCS will continue to implement the following safety measures:
- Veterans arriving at the facility’s entrance will be asked screening questions and have their temperatures taken.
- Everyone entering a VA facility must wear a face covering or mask. Masks will be provided at the screening checkpoint for those who do not bring their own.
- Visitors are still not allowed inside the facility. Veterans who need physical assistance may be accompanied by a caregiver over the age of 18.
- Strict social distancing will be practiced inside VA facilities. Minimal seating will be available, and patients will be directed quickly to exam areas.
- Clinic staff may ask Veterans the screening questions again.
- To minimize the risk of exposure, veterans are asked to arrive no sooner than 15 minutes before the start time of their appointment.