Tucson VA begins limited reintroduction of services

TUCSON - The Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System (SAVAHCS) has started a gradual reopening of its campus.

This is for non-urgent in-person appointments and elective procedures.

Tucson VA says initial scheduling will be limited. Virtual care will still be offered.

Virtual care options include:

Telephone or Video Appointments – To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

SAVAHCS will continue to implement the following safety measures: