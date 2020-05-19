Suspects sought in drive-by shooting in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a drive-by shooting in Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista Police Department says the incident happened near the intersection of Seventh Street and Busby Drive at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday.

Bullets fired in the shooting hit two trailers located in Sierra Grande Mobile Home Park, police say.

Footage of two involved vehicles in the shooting. Courtesy: Sierra Vista Police Department

One bullet nearly struck a child playing in a bedroom, according to a news release. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Detective Joshua Nicola at (520) 452-7500.