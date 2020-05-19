ICE sued by civil rights over New York detention facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Civil rights groups have sued Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to protect over 100 medically vulnerable detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility as it confronts a coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Civil Liberties Union and Prisoners Legal Services of New York made their complaints known Monday in a federal lawsuit in Buffalo. The lawsuit demands that authorities comply with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as they treat medically at-risk people in the facility.

The lawsuit seeks class action status. It follows a similar March lawsuit that resulted in a judge's order that several detainees there be better protected.

A message for comment was left with the Justice Department in Washington.