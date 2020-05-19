Firefighters contain much of big wildfire near Phoenix

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say that firefighters have managed to contain much of a big wildfire near Phoenix that was burning across 2 square miles and prompted the evacuation of more than 100 homes.

No homes burned in the town of Cave Creek but the fire that burned grass, brush and desert vegetation came within 100 yards of some on Monday as the blaze quadrupled in size.

Officials say crews made significant progress battling the blaze on Monday and the fire was 50 percent contained by Tuesday.

Evacuation orders remained in place Tuesday amid predicted that gusty winds could fan the fire.