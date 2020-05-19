Banner Health experts share safety tips as COVID-19 restrictions ease

As stay-at-home restrictions begin to ease, Banner Health experts share some safety tips.

Banner - University Medical Center Tucson experts recommend the following:

Continue to practice social distancing

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. COVID-19 spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Even a person without symptoms can spread the virus, so it’s important to continue practicing social distancing— stay six feet apart from other people and avoid crowded places and mass gatherings.

Wash your hands often

Yes, you need to continue washing your hands often, especially after you’ve been in a public place or after you’ve blown your nose, coughed or sneezed. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. And last, but not least, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose when in public

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover—whether it’s a mask, bandana or homemade face covering—when out in public and it is difficult to maintain social distancing measures, including trips to the grocery store or pharmacy. As recommended by current CDC guidelines, there is no need for a surgical mask or N-95 respirator. Save these critical supplies for health care workers and first responders.

Ensure your mask fits properly. Your mask should cover your mouth and nose and fit snugly, but comfortably, against the side of your face. Although your mask should include multiple layers, it should allow for breathing without restriction.

Just as important, when you return home, remove your mask with care, avoiding your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your mask regularly.

Wearing gloves when in public

“While wearing gloves when out in public might make you feel safer, if they are not used perfectly, they could easily get you sick,” said Anderson. “Think of touching germs on a surface as similar to touching red paint. If you’re wearing gloves and you touch red paint (the germs), then everything else you touch with those gloves will be contaminated with the red paint (germs), including your cell phone, car keys, eyes, nose or mouths.” Anderson also is adjunct professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

The safest thing to do is to wash your hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer before you touch your personal items or face.

Maintain healthy habits to boost your immune system

As we venture out, it is important to keep our immune system healthy to help reduce the risk of illness. Keep up that exercise routine, get plenty of sleep, make sure to drink enough water and eat a healthy diet.

Stay at home as much as possible

We’re all anxious to resume our normal lives and get back out into the world. But while there is still no cure or vaccine for COVID-19, the safest thing you can do is keep your distance from others by staying at home.