Arizona records more than 14,500 coronavirus cases, 704 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona logged 396 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the state's data dashboard.

Confirmed cases climbed to 14,566. The data includes people who have recovered from the virus.

Health officials reported an additional 18 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 704.

The Department of Health Services says 220,612 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.9 percent tested positive.

Maricopa County reported 15 of the 18 deaths. Pima, Pinal and Coconino each reported one death.

Deaths:

According to Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, 560 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.

28 between 20 - 44 years of age

36 between 45 - 54 years of age

79 between 55 - 64 years of age

1 younger than 20 years of age

