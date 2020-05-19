Arizona House votes to continue 2020 session despite Senate adjourning for year

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted not to end the 2020 legislative session. Republicans on Tuesday narrowly rejected a Democratic push to join the Senate in adjourning for the year

Instead, lawmakers plan to spend the week considering a variety of legislation that was in the pipeline before lawmakers paused the session in March amid concerns about COVID-19. Democrats say the Legislature should adjourn and reconvene in special session to consider only measures related to the pandemic and the economic fallout.

Republicans say there are important issues that lawmakers can address immediately. The Senate has voted to adjourn but can't formally end the session without the concurrence of the House.