2017 video shows Georgia officer tried to stun Ahmaud Arbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A video released Monday shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car in 2017, and when he refuses to let them and begins to walk back to the vehicle an officer tries to use a stun gun on him.

The video, first obtained by The Guardian, shows Arbery refusing Glynn County police when they ask to search his Toyota and as he walks toward his vehicle he is told “keep your hands out your pockets.”

The officer then pulls the Taser and attempts to use it but it malfunctions.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 after a pursuit by a white father and son who armed themselves and gave chase after seeing the 25-year-old black man running in their subdivision.