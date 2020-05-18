Victim of fatal shooting at midtown hotel identified by TPD

TUCSON - The victim of Sunday evening's fatal shooting in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, 34-year-old Christina Leeann Nunley was found with gunshot trauma at the Days Inn located at 1440 S. Craycroft Rd. at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Nunley reported was declared deceased at the scene after the responding officers attempted to render aid on the injured woman.

After further investigation, TPD determined Nunley was staying at the hotel with her boyfriend and children.

According to the detectives, Nunley reportedly asked a friend who was also staying at the hotel if she could use their room to meet up with another individual. The friend agreed, separating the room with a blanket to allow privacy.

Police said during Nunley's meeting, a single gunshot was fired and the friend found her "alone and unresponsive."

The investigation is on-going.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 88-CRIME.