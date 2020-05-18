Public may attend Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - The public can now attend the Board of Supervisors' next meeting.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress Street.

Residents must comply with the following COVID-19 guidelines:

Anyone entering the Hearing Room must undergo a wellness check and will not be admitted if their temperature is 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or if they are exhibiting COVID-19 or influenza-like symptoms;

Individuals wishing to address the Board must complete a Speaker Card;

Attendees must wear a mask at all times while in the Board Hearing Room;

Attendees must sanitize their hands before entering the Hearing Room;

While in the Hearing Room, acceptable physical distancing must be maintained at all times (6 feet minimum); and

Access will be limited to accommodate recommended physical distancing.

Submit public e-comment at COB_mail@pima.gov.