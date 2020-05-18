Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Last Chance stores to reopen Thursday

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Last Chance stores to reopen ThursdayNew
Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance stores in Arizona will reopen to customers on Thursday.
The retailer is making some changes to comply with CDC guidelines.
Some of those updates include:
- Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization
- Modifying the fitting room experience
- Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at our full-line stores
- Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time
- Altering hours of operation
