Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Last Chance stores to reopen Thursday

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance stores in Arizona will reopen to customers on Thursday.

The retailer is making some changes to comply with CDC guidelines.

Some of those updates include:

Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work

Providing face coverings for employees and customers

Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store

Increasing cleaning and sanitization

Modifying the fitting room experience

Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at our full-line stores

Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events

Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time

Altering hours of operation

You can see the full list of re-opening Nordstrom stores here.

To see a complete of reopening business, click HERE.