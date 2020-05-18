New Hampshire postal worker leaves gift cards for 2020 grads

It's normal for U.S. Postal workers to deliver cards.

But, a mail carrier in Concord, New Hampshire is going above and beyond.

He's giving 2020 graduates greeting cards from himself.

Josh Crowell says his daughter graduated high school in 2018.

So, he knows commencement is an important rite of passage.

When he saw graduation signs along his route, he wanted to honor students who can't walk across a stage this year.

Crowell began leaving graduates cards with handwritten notes and a Dunkin' Donuts gift card.

He signs the cards, "Your mailman, Josh."