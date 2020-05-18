 Skip to Content

Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging

8:21 am Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts company says its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.

Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. said Monday that its vaccine triggered immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers.

The experimental vaccine generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

The study is being led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In the next phase, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film